Midwife activist group to hold protest outside Portlaoise hospital

A group of midwives are planning a protest outside Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise this week.

The Irish Birth Movement group which favours "self determined, informed and sacred birth" is to protest against the current restrictions on partners in maternity units due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Their socially distanced masked protest at Portlaoise is the first of two planned at the hospital. It will take place this Wednesday May 12 at 11am, with a second on May 22.

Another is planned at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny on May 13 at 11am, and at University Hospital Limerick on May 16 at 12noon.

"We are calling now for a nationwide protest for partners to have unrestricted access so they can support the birthing person at all times. We are asking Pregnant people, partners, new parents, midwives doulas friends and family come join us.

"We are asking for restrictions in maternity hospitals to be lifted. We want the birth partners to stay with the birthing person through all of labour and birth. Partners are not visitors! They are essential to the well being of the war birthing person and the baby. We also call for restrictions to be lifted during antenatal appointments, scan appointments, on hearing sad news and on visiting their child/children in the NICU unit," a spokesperson said.

The group say they are in collaboration with @MAI, (Midwives association of Ireland) @ommunitymidwives association @AIMSireland