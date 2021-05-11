Cancer fundraiser by bereaved Laois daughter is raising an incredible sum

A fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society begun by a Laois women who lost her mother to the disease, has raised an incredible sum within a single day.

Jenny Bowe from Rathdowney started the fundraiser as a Facebook birthday event, in memory of her mother.

Frances Bowe (below) from Quigley Park sadly died last week on May 5 and was laid to rest days ago on Saturday May 8.

She is mourned by her loving husband Paddy and her children Thomas, Patrick, Martin, Kieran, Claire, Brian, Sarah, Damien and Jennifer.

Also missing her are her grandchildren Darren, Tiegan, Katelyn, Conor, Naoise, Fionn, Adam, Dylan, Zara, Callum and Roisin, her brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law and her extended family and many friends.

It was Jenny's birthday two days after her mother's funeral, and she decided to raise money for the society, who had provided Frances with a night nurse to care for her in her last days.

"As most of you will know we recently lost our amazing mam , we were very lucky to bring mam home to care for her for her final few weeks with us. We were blessed to have a night nurse who works for the Irish Cancer Society, whose wage is paid by donations. So for my birthday this year I would love to give back to this amazing society, no amount of thank yous will ever be enough for the amazing care Mam received with your help in donations Irish Cancer Society can continue to provide their services.

"I'm asking for donations to Irish Cancer Society. I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.

"Together we prevent cancer, empower and support people, and save lives," a brave Jenny said.

It hit an incredible €5,841 within a day.

See her fundraiser here.