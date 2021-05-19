Laois volunteer bakers wanted to give birthday cakes to people in need

A kind group that organises free birthday cakes for people who cannot afford them, is spreading to Laois, and requesting local baking enthusiasts to volunteer.

Consider It Cakes was started by Dublin couple Franciska Acs and Daragh Kiely last year to provide people in emergency accommodation, such as homeless shelters and direct provision centres with birthday treats.

It expanded to Athlone in December and now volunteer Jamie Deery is setting up the service in Laois, which has four direct provision centres.

"Since the project was set up last summer, over 500 cakes and other baked goods for various occasions have been delivered to people living in direct provision with over 300 people currently volunteering to bake and deliver cakes to centres across the country.

"As well as giving people a boost with a special delivery, organisers also hope it will let residents know there are people in the wider community who care for them - especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The reactions are priceless and since we started this initiative it has brought so much joy into our lives because we feel like we can really make a change," Jamie told the Leinster Express.

He explains how it all works.

"Anyone who is homeless, asylum-seeking or simply cannot afford a cake because of their current situation is eligible can request a cake (whatever the occasion) for a child, partner or friend.

"All flavours of cakes are available, and people can choose a theme/favourite toppings etc which they otherwise might not be able to afford.

"The order is then passed on to a volunteer - simply someone who likes to bake. That volunteer then sets aside some of their free time to make and deliver the cake. Children also get a little wrapped present for their birthday, such as a stuffed animal or a book.

"We also like to celebrate events with special “treat days”, for example, Christmas, World Mental Health Day, International Women’s Day and so on," Jamie said.

To get involved with the new Laois Branch, visit Consider it Cakes on Instagram, Facebook or the website for contact details or contact Jamie directly on jamie.deery@hotmail.com.