'Slow and cumbersome' Portarlington flood relief scheme

With years to wait before Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border has a flood defence system, a local councillor has criticised the long preparation.

The second monthly newsletter giving progress on planning Portarlington flood relief scheme has been issued, updating the public on surveys and studies.

However with a completion date of 2025, Portarlington Cllr Aidan Mullins is critical of the length of time that it takes to make the town flood proof into the future.

“The entire process is very slow and cumbersome.

“While the Portarlington flood relief scheme is overdue and very welcome, the time taken for procurement, data collection, surveys, environmental assessments, design, tender and construction means that it won’t be completed until 2025.

“However if it prevents the constant flooding in the town it will be worth the wait.

The newsletter states that a hydrology report which analyses water flow and past floods is complete.

Data is being collected for an Environmental Impact Assessment and to find environmental constraints (potential negative effects on the environment caused by the project).

“A programme of recruiting local environmental specialists is underway, this includes the procurement of the ecologists who are scheduled to undertake habitat surveys and invasive species surveys in the coming weeks. A Breeding Snipe survey has been procured and will commence shortly.”

Next to do are topographical surveys and CCTV/Culvert surveys

Binnies/NOD will continue to collect data, such as photos, videos, sketches, imagery, and any other relevant information to help inform designs.

The experts are finishing a Natural Water Retention Measures exercise to find possible areas which can benefit from this.

The project is managed by The Nicholas O’Dwyer Joint Venture partnership and by Binnies (formerly Black & Veatch).