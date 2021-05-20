Work starts on new Laois playground beside outdoor swimming pool

One of the few outdoor swimming pools in Ireland is right here in a Laois town, and now work is starting on a brand new playground next door.

Ballinakill in South Laois is getting a playground and a multipurpose sports court, with landscaped open space and meadow and a 51 space carpark with a set down space for busses. It is funded by a Leader grant of €200,000, with the local development association adding another €20,000.

It adds to the growing attractions for the town which is home to the famous Edward Lutyens designed Heywood Gardens.

The official start of construction takes place with a sod turning this weekend.

The growth of the town's leisure facilities is thanks to a young committee who began by repairing and reopening the swimming pool, due to become a heated pool this year.

Paddy Moore is chair of Ballinakill Community Development Association CLG.

"We have worked hard over the last two years, received great support from Laois County Council, Laois Leader, our local representatives but most especially our local community," he said.

A brief breaking of ground ceremony takes place this Saturday May 22 at 3pm.