They're even dumping chairs in 'lovely Laois'

This almost pretty picture of garden chairs dumped on the roadside in scenic Laois, follows a spring where the level of dumping is confirmed to have more than doubled across the county.

These three painted wicker chairs were abandoned neatly stacked on the Ridge Road between Mountmellick and Portlaoise this Tuesday May 25, ironically only a couple of kilometres from the county's landfill in Kyletalisha.

Our photographer was ready to rescue them and bring them to the Vincent de Paul furniture shop in Portlaoise, but they are damaged after clearly giving many years of use to their owners.

The amount of illegally dumped rubbish cleared from Laois countryside this spring “drastically increased”.

The weight of the rubbish gathered up from ditches by litter wardens and by volunteers more than doubled compared to the January to March in 2020, from 20 tonnes to 42.47 tonnes.

“In some instances, due to the volume of litter and rubbish collected, it has been necessary to engage a contractor to remove the waste to an authorised waste facility.

Although Clean Up Laois did not go ahead officially this year, community groups gathered up litter in accordance to Government guidance on Covid. It was then removed by council staff for proper disposal.