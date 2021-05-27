Wheelchair accessible public seating promised for Portlaoise

Benches with spaces for people in wheelchairs to use them, are on the way for Portlaoise.

The town is getting new street furniture this summer, with items already bought by Laois County Council to encourage people to congregate outdoors.

Cllr Noel Tuohy has asked that it ensure there is inclusion of wheelchair accessibility into all public seating in the area and that it be included in future planning also.

“When you’re in a wheelchair… anything that recognises the differences these people have, and allow them to be mobile around towns, we must do to assist them,” he said.

He tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District. Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded the motion, with Cllr Willie Aird also in support.

“Anybody in a wheelchair shouldn’t be barred from anywhere,” he said.

He noted that Cllr Tuohy’s request for a wheelchair play equipment in Portlaoise playground still hasn’t been fulfilled, “four years on”.

Laois County Council's reply is that "the council will ensure that public seating to be provided in the Portlaoise MD will be accessible to all potential users."