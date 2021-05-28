'Out in all weathers' waiting for busses at this Portlaoise stop

A bus stop serving a Laois residential area with 1,000 houses has no shelters.

The stops either side of the Dublin road at Kilminchy in Portlaoise have customers "out in all weathers waiting with no shelter" says Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

"There are 1,000 houses in the Kilminchy area and a nursing home. Those stops are there quite some time. They are on both sides of the road. There is a shelter at the hospital but that’s half a mile down the road. If we are serious about becoming a green town, we need to provide not just bus stops but shelters," she said.

She tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking the council to request shelters be installed by the National Transport Authority.

Cllr Noel Tuohy supports her call.

“Kilminchy could be one of the biggest towns in Laois if it was a town, it badly needs a bus shelter,” he said.

Laois County Council in reply said that a town bus service is being discussed that would serve the Portlaoise area.

With that would indeed come bus shelters.

"We are currently engaged with the National Transport Authority for the provision of a Town Bus Service for Portlaoise. Subject to a successful outcome of this work it is envisaged that the bus stops at this location will be upgraded to reflect the anticipated service demand. Laois County Council will be pursuing the provision of Bus shelter(s) at this location."

