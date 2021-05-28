Six Laois schools announced to get special education classes

Six Laois schools have been announced to get new special education classes next September.

Four of them are at primary level and two and secondary school level. The schools have already been notified.

The school are Barrowhouse National School, Raheen NS, Our Lady’s Meadow NS Durrow, Castletown NS, Dunamase College and Heywood Community School, Ballinakill.

Sean Fleming TD Minister of State at the Department of Finance has today said he is pleased to announce the approval for new special education classes for the coming new school year 2021/22 for six schools in Laois.

"This is great news for these Laois schools and these classes are of great support to parents and students who require this additional assistance.

"Supporting students with special needs and offering opportunities to attend mainstream schools is a priority for the Government, and these additional placements will benefit many students.

"I also would like to acknowledge the teachers and support staff, their work in supporting these special classes and their efforts ensure that students have every opportunity to meet their learning needs and potential," Minister Fleming said.