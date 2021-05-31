SOSAD suicide prevention charity to unveil plan for Laois office

A charity that offers help to people with suicidal thoughts will unveil plans for a Laois office today.

The SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters) charity will give a presentation this morning Monday May 31 to Laois County Council, on its plan to open a Portlaoise office. Portlaoise man Christy Bannon will give the presentation.

Local organisers say that the SOSAD centre will provide free counselling services and support to people who are struggling with: Suicidal Ideation, Self-Harming, Depression, Stress & Anxiety, Bereavement.

"For many years the people of Laois have given money to many charities freely, but received very little back in return.

With SOSAD and this local office we are guaranteed that money raised in Laois in Laois to help the People of Laois," the group says.

Fundraising in Laois is already well underway, with a Virtual Variety Show planned next on June 6. Participants include singer Michael English, Laois Comhaltas Portlaoise College, Portlaoise Musical Society, rapper Wally O'Loughlin, Fr Paddy Byrne and Portlaoise Pantomine group.