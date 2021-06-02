'Rat-run' to derelict Centrepoint site needs to be 'eliminated'

The owners of a derelict Laois shopping centre have not fully secured it according to a local councillor.

A 'rat-run' still remains for trespassers to get onto the site, by hopping over a low wall in the front garden of a house beside Centrepoint shopping centre.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley alerted the council of the incomplete securing of the site, at the May council meeting.

"The owner has put up a fence but a section of the site veers onto an elderly couple's house and has not been done. a small section is needed, it has become a rat run. The owners in my view should have secured the site completely," she said.

The Mountrath road centre's owners Pimcar Ltd based in Kerry, have installed fencing around the old shopping centre after an order by Laois County Council to secure it and remove waste. If the site was not properly secured, the council said it would be placed on the Derelict Sites registrar.

Director of Services for housing Joe Delaney says they will seek to have the "rat-run" eliminated.

"Thanks for bringing that to our attention, we will follow up with the owner to ensure that rat run is eliminated," he said.

The site was built and owned by the Shaws retail group who closed it in 2006 and later sold it.