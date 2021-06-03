Upgrade of Laois town's Georgian square 'parked' so bigger job can be done

A recently announced upgrade of the Georgian market square in Mountmellick has been “parked” until it can become a more complete project by Laois County Council.

Following a meeting that included residents, the Tidy Towns and Christmas Tree Committees, Mountmellick's Cllr Paddy Bracken has confirmed that a new survey will now be done.

“It needs a bigger job, the paving is very bad, there was not enough money allocated to enhance the whole square,” he said, adding that the new plan will be shown ahead of works.

In April Laois County Council said that an upgrade design was completed and that O'Connell Square would undergo works shortly.

The costs were to be covered by the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020 Accelerated Measures fund, created to enhance public realms, support tourism and local enterprises after Covid lockdowns ended.

Mountmellick's works and also path upgrades in Cullahill, would share in a fund of €50,000. Money was also to be added to Mountmellick's project from leftover former Town Council funds.