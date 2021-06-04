Poorly lit footpath in Portlaoise town 'just not safe' for walkers

A stretch of footpath from Portlaoise town centre is not safe because there are not enough streetlights, says a local councillor.

The path is on the Ridge Road, from the town to Bianconi Way, according to Portlaoise Cllr Thomasina Connell.

"An enormous number of people use it and it is really not well lit.

"There are just four lights on the road. I am asking for funding. It is just not safe for people to walk on the road. This needs to be highlighted," she siad.

She tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Muncipal District.

"That Laois County Council prepare a plan for additional lighting at the area adjacent to Portlaoise Leisure Centre and the Ridge Road to enhance the natural security so people can feel safe walking from and to the town centre after dark".

In answer, roads section engineer Farhan Nasiem mistakenly said the area was the subject of a previous motion.

"This matter was the subject of a previous Notice of Motion and it was agreed that the area would be surveyed and an estimate provided for the suitable provision of public lighting. Following the relaxation of public health restrictions an appropriate design will be to hand shortly, will be advised to Elected Members following which funds will be sought to enable delivery."

"I am very happy you said that. The other motion was by Cllr Willie Aird and referred to the leisure centre land along the train track," she said.

Cllr Aird said he supports her motion 100%.

"It's very dark, it's not safe," he said.

"A lot of people contacted me. Women walking home on their own don't feel safe. If we expect people to be outdoors we need to do more. We need to find money to sort this," Cllr Connell added.