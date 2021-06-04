Concern for Laois family of swans from Electric Picnic lake

There is local concern for the welfare of a family of swans in Laois, who have left the safety of the Cosby estate lake.

A community Facebook page from Stradbally has reported that one of the baby swans (cygnets) has disappeared since the family swam up a nearby river, with concern they may not be able to get back.

"The two parent swans and their six little cygnets had swam down the river from the lake," reports Stradbally Noticeboard.

"I looked into the river on both sides of the Malthouse Bridge and spotted them in the river almost opposite where the old seats are on the bank. Sadly there are now only five youngsters .

"First time I have ever seen the parents take their young down this far. It will be very difficult if not impossible for the youngsters to get back up the rapids at the fall/ weir and this is their only way to get back to the safety of the lake.

"So if you're passing the bridge keep an eye out for this family of swans," they say, posting the attached photos.