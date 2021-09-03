Laois hub expands Christmas drive and appeal for help to achieve its goal

The Mountmellick Central Hub is aiming to double the number of homes it reaches with its 2021 Christmas Appeal with a target of 1,000 homes set.

The Hub which ran its first appeal in 2020 launched its 2021 drive in recent weeks and is looking forward to accepting its first donations to stockpile this month.

"This is going to be a huge undertaking and once more we cannot do it without help," said the organisers.

"We plan to expand into the surrounding area and reach as many as we possibly can Christmas is a time for joy and hope and we believe nobody in our Community should go cold or hungry. Therefore, we are calling on one and all to get behind our appeal this year so much work goes on behind the scene in order to ensure we can deliver to all our list in time for Christmas , last year our volunteers worked right up until 3pm on Christmas eve in order to complete our deliveries, that's why we have launched our appeal so early this year but we cannot do it without your support.

"We are on the hunt for a space to operate from as a lot of space will be required in order to complete this mission, if anyone can help with that please get in touch asap!

"As donations of non perishable food and fuel will be accepted from the Sunday, September 19 right up to December 21, we also need volunteers to help out with packing making boxes date checking labelling.

"On the week up to Christmas we will need driver's to assist with the deliveries this is a huge operation and we need all the help and support we can get," the said.

The hub thanked everybody who has supported.

"We would also like to say a huge thanks to our sponsors and associates who have already pledged their support and contributions from bread milk to yogurts etc all delivered in time to go out before Christmas we could not do this without your support. Thanks so much for believing in us!

"So if you can spare a few hrs to help our team succeed on this year's mission or can help in anyway please get in touch asap," concluded the appeal.

See more on their facebook page.