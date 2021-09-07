Laois business that help communities can tap into €24,000 fund

Grants for social enterprises
Laois companies that work to improve the lives of people in the county's communities will be able to tap into a new round of grants, Laois Minister Sean Fleming has confirmed.
The Minister of State at the Department of Finance says the Laois Local Community Development Committee has been allocated €23,793.59 funding under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021.
"The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 supports businesses across Ireland that work primarily to improve the lives of people in our communities. Their work frequently involves supporting disadvantaged groups or to address issues such as food poverty, social housing, or environmental matters. This funding can assist with the purchase of equipment or the carrying out of repairs or refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their service delivery," said Minister Fleming.
Funding will be administered through Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) with the final decision made by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Details on how to apply will be made available from the Committee which is organised through Laois County Council and includes members from the council and representatives from a number of state organisations in Laois.
