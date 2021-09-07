Search

07/09/2021

Laois business that help communities can tap into €24,000 fund

euro grant

Grants for social enterprises

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois companies that work to improve the lives of people in the county's communities will be able to tap into a new round of grants, Laois Minister Sean Fleming has confirmed.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance says the Laois Local Community Development Committee has been allocated €23,793.59 funding under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021.

"The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 supports businesses across Ireland that work primarily to improve the lives of people in our communities. Their work frequently involves supporting disadvantaged groups or to address issues such as food poverty, social housing, or environmental matters. This funding can assist with the purchase of equipment or the carrying out of repairs or refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their service delivery," said Minister Fleming.

Funding will be administered through Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) with the final decision made by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Details on how to apply will be made available from the Committee which is organised through Laois County Council  and includes members from the council and representatives from a number of state organisations in Laois.

Laois Comhaltas group invests thousand of euro its community

Spink Comhaltas is

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media