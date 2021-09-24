Julie Scully, Healthy Ireland County Coordinator, Dan Bergin, Laois PPN, Amna Naveed, baby Ibrahim, Anne Marie Kirrane, Senior Staff Officer, Laois County Council, and Bríd Brophy, La Leche League
Laois is taking the lead with a new project to support breastfeeding.
Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is launching 'We're Breastfeeding Friendly Laois' on Friday, October 1.
The project, which is supported by Healthy Ireland, aims to help improve the health and wellbeing of breastfeeding mothers, babies and their families by encouraging businesses, organisations and community groups to become ‘Breastfeeding Friendly’.
In seeking to meet those aims, the organisers say the campaign will:
It is claimed that the initiative is very simple and cost-free for a business, group or organisation to sign up to.
People who are interested are asked to Please join Laois LCDC and the other groups involved on Friday, October 1 at 10am on Facebook for the online launch by Mr Frank Feighan, Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing & the National Drugs Strategy.
More News
Julie Scully, Healthy Ireland County Coordinator, Dan Bergin, Laois PPN, Amna Naveed, baby Ibrahim, Anne Marie Kirrane, Senior Staff Officer, Laois County Council, and Bríd Brophy, La Leche League
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.