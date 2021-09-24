Search

24/09/2021

'We're Breastfeeding Friendly Laois'

Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is launching new initiative

breastfeeding

Julie Scully, Healthy Ireland County Coordinator, Dan Bergin, Laois PPN, Amna Naveed, baby Ibrahim, Anne Marie Kirrane, Senior Staff Officer, Laois County Council, and Bríd Brophy, La Leche League

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois is taking the lead with a new project to support breastfeeding.

Laois Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is launching 'We're Breastfeeding Friendly Laois' on Friday, October 1.

The project, which is supported by Healthy Ireland, aims to help improve the health and wellbeing of breastfeeding mothers, babies and their families by encouraging businesses, organisations and community groups to become ‘Breastfeeding Friendly’.

In seeking to meet those aims, the organisers say the campaign will:

  • Support business, community and public service settings to welcome breastfeeding mothers and families
  • Support breastfeeding mothers and families to be active in the community
  • Support parents during the key life transition of becoming a parent
  • Support a strong culture of connectedness, - between agencies, communities and mother, family, baby, and community.
     

It is claimed that the initiative is very simple and cost-free for a business, group or organisation to sign up to.

People who are interested are asked to Please join Laois LCDC and the other groups involved on Friday, October 1 at 10am on Facebook for the online launch by Mr Frank Feighan, Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing & the National Drugs Strategy.

https://www.facebook.com/LaoisCountyCouncil/

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

breastfeeding

Julie Scully, Healthy Ireland County Coordinator, Dan Bergin, Laois PPN, Amna Naveed, baby Ibrahim, Anne Marie Kirrane, Senior Staff Officer, Laois County Council, and Bríd Brophy, La Leche League

Your Community

'We're Breastfeeding Friendly Laois'

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media