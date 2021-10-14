First prize to Laois as vital farm fundraiser gives away its first €1,000

From left: Lorraine Toner, Irish Community Air Ambulance, Ciaran Fingelton, Farm Family Draw Prize Winner and Norma Rohan, Embrace FARM. Picture: Alf Harvey
Congratulations to Ciaran Fingleton from Ratheniska in Laois on being the first winner in the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace FARM Farm Family Draw.
He won €1,000 in the draw which has seen two Irish charities have teamed up to help ensure that farm families receive the support they need when they need it most. The Farm Family Draw is a partnership between the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace FARM.
All funds raised as part of the monthly membership draw will be split evenly between the two charities.
Sign up here www.farmfamilydraw.ie or call 0214190999 to enter for €10 per month. The top prize is €1,000 each month.
