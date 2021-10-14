Search

14/10/2021

First prize to Laois as vital farm fundraiser gives away its first €1,000

embrace

From left: Lorraine Toner, Irish Community Air Ambulance, Ciaran Fingelton, Farm Family Draw Prize Winner and Norma Rohan, Embrace FARM. Picture: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Congratulations to Ciaran Fingleton from Ratheniska in Laois on being the first winner in the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace FARM Farm Family Draw.

He won €1,000 in the draw which has seen two Irish charities have teamed up to help ensure that farm families receive the support they need when they need it most. The Farm Family Draw is a partnership between the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace FARM.

All funds raised as part of the monthly membership draw will be split evenly between the two charities.

Sign up here www.farmfamilydraw.ie or call 0214190999 to enter for €10 per month. The top prize is €1,000 each month.

WATCH 'The difference between life and death' - founders of Laois based charity want your help

Farm Family Draw is a partnership between the Irish Community Air Ambulance and Embrace FARM.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media