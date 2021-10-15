Rory's Stories to make connection with mental health in Laois

Rory O'Connor AKA Rory's Stories is coming to Laois to give a talk as part of Laois Connects, which promotes positive mental health.

Hosted by Laois Public Participation Network, Rory is well known for his comedy sketches online and live. Rory has sold out venues across Ireland, has a large social media following and is currently appearing on RTE1 for Hellweek.

He is also best selling author and is vocal about positive mental health. During Rory's talk in Abbeyleix, he will share his own personal journey with mental health.

Nobody thought Rory O’Connor would make it – written off as 'thick' at school, he later struggled to find a career he felt he could succeed in. When a hot tip led to a win on the horses it was the beginning of a dangerous spiral into a gambling addiction that gnawed away at his self-esteem even further.

How did the man struggling with depression who thought he had nothing to live for go on to become a stand-up comedian selling out venues around Ireland and reaching 1 million people through his social media platforms? This is Rory’s Stories - An Unexpected Journey to Self Belief.

Rory stresses the importance of knowing your own worth, being happy within your own life and also maintaining that work/life balance. He talks about his decision to follow his passion and the importance of finding passion in your own life - in whatever aspect that may be.

Although a serious topic Rory brings fun to his talks, mixing in some classic Rory's Stories to ensure everyone enjoys themselves but most crucially everyone walks away taking something from the evening.

As part of the event, there will be tea/coffee and refreshments for attendees at the Abbeyleix Manor.

The event is free to PPN Members and will take place on Wednesday 27th of October at 7pm.

The closing date for registrations is Monday, October 25 at 5pm or when all available spaces have been allocated.

Laois PPN will contact all successful applicants prior to the event.

Click on the link to register your interest https://forms.gle/ R97D5THmTCiXLf1p7