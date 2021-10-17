Sparkling Stradbally to make Laois shine brighter this Christmas

Work has started to make Stradbally sparkle like no other town in Laois this Christmas.

The town might have not have been illuminated by the Electric Picnic this year but power will certainly be needed to deliver on the plans already hatched by the Tidy Towns committee for an even brighter Christmas.

"We are back and we are daring to dream again for a bigger, brighter and better Christmas in Stradbally 2021," they say.

The group have launched an appeal to support their plans.

"We believe our last fundraiser and the hard work of local men and women touched the hearts of our community, at home and abroad, in a difficult year for all.

"You did this and made this happen by your kindness, support and generosity. It's 2021 now we have plans - new plans to expand on the work done last year.

"We want to dazzle you again. We have no expectations, but we would like to deliver more lights, maybe an update to our much loved tree in Court Square, and/or a new Nativity, with the possibility of a mini Christmas festival.

"In Stradbally, the sky is the limit - now wouldn’t that be great!"

The committees say you can help bring the magic to the town and help light the way for the big man Santa this Christmas by donating at the Gofundme page Christmas in Stradbally #LightUpStradbally2021.

The committee thank everyone only for your donation but for your time and enthusiasm and helping make Stradbally sparkle this festive season.