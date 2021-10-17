Search

17/10/2021

Big Laois campaign underway to tackle dog fouling on streets

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A big campaign is underway in Laois to encourage dog owners to clean up after their dogs when out for a walk.

Laois County Council has enlisted local helped such as All-Ireland referee Maurice Deegan to get the message out to all owners  please consider other footpath users and clean up after their dogs.

The local authority says that most dog walkers are responsible but a few continue to spoil Laois paths and walkways for other users.

The council also warns that dog faeces are dangerous. It says dogs are known to be carriers of campylobacter and other bacteria which can prove a health hazard to humans, but the main danger to health in dog faeces is the presence of the eggs of Toxocara Canis, or dog roundworm.

Once in the human body the larvae of these eggs can cause extreme fever and illness and severe damage to organs. Contact with infected dog faeces can cause loss of sight.

Any complaints concerning dog fouling in a public place should be made to Freephone 1800 32 32 20, giving details of the caller and of the person committing the offence.

Section 22 of the Litter Pollution Acts 1997 to 2009 requires that a person in charge of a dog shall immediately remove dog faeces from a public place or face an on-the-spot litter fine of €150. The maximum court fine is €3,000.

"Please clean up after your dogs," urges the local authority.

