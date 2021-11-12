Lucky single winner of a lottery jackpot in Laois - an omen for the €19 million?

It's been a while in the pot but the Portlaoise Parish Lotto big prize of €20,000 has finally been won.
Congratulations to Mary Bourke who won the jackpot when the numbers were drawn on Thursday, November 11.
The luck numbers out were: 04, 05, 10, 11.
The 16 Match 3s won €63 each.
But becuase the jackpot was a few months waiting to be one, there's a full jackpot of €20,000 to be won the next draw on November, 18.
Hopefully the €19 million won't be in the the pot as the Portlaoise jackpot that has just been one.
Well done again Mary. Enjoy the celebration.
