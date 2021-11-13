St Vincent De Paul has a new home for its charity shop in Laois town

The St Vincent De Paul has a new home for its charity shop in Mountrath.

The 'Vincent’s' shop has just moved a few doors down from its former premises and to the Macra na Feirme Hall.

The opening hours are: Wednesday to Friday, from 10 am until 5 pm and Saturday from 10 am until 1 pm.

If you would like to spend a few hours per week working as a volunteer in the shop, please email your name, phone number and availability to vincents.mountrath@svp.ie. Donations of clothes, shoes, bric-a-brac, etc, always welcome.

Meanwhile, the Mountrath/ Camross/ Ballyfin Conference of St Vincent de Paul will hold their annual church door collection on Saturday 11th and Sunday, December 12.

They say the funds raised will be spent in this community helping those who need it most with food, heating and education costs.

The conference thanks the public in advance for their support.