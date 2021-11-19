Search

19/11/2021

Laois and Kilkenny communities gear up for huge charity Tractor and Truck Run

KILKENNY

Launching the Johnstown Tractor & Truck Run

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Communities along the Laois Kilkenny border will join forces on Sunday, November 2 for spectacular charity fundraiser.

The Johnstown Tractor & Truck Run will take place next weekend in aid of the North Kilkenny Irish Wheelchair Association.

The run is being held on Sunday, November 21 at 1pm, with tractors starting from the church car park and trucks from the Coláiste Mhuire car park.

There is a strong cross Laois/Kilkenny border involvement in the event especially in the Crettyard Newtown area. The fundraiser will help with the cost of caring for people who live on both sides of the border.

Damien Hawkes has also organised a fundraiser on GofundMe. He said the run marks the fourth year of the event which was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19. 

"Our aim is to raise much needed funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association north Kilkenny branch. The funds raised will bring people less fortunate on days out such as Knock, meetings with other branches and there annual holiday.

"Funds raised also go to facilities they really need",  he said.

It's the first year of fundraising online and the organisers hope as many people as possible will donate.

It costs €20 to enter the run and payment will be accepted on the day.

The Dooley Brothers will be entertaining afterwards in Barry’s Pub with tea and food available for everyone.

Contact Damien on 085 197 4001, Steven on 087 355 1913 or Nicky on 086 315 1957 for more details.

Donate on GoFundMe here.

