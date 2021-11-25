Laois woman celebrates 100th Birthday with four generations of family

Katie seated with her sister at the celebration
Congratulations to Katie Stapleton, Kyle, Durrow on reaching her one hundred Birthday on Thursday 17 Th November.
Mrs Stapleton and her family celebrated the day with Mass at home followed by a family gathering abiding with HSE Covid-19 Guidelines. The celebrant was Fr. Paddy Byrne. There was a lovely party afterwards.
On Friday the grandchildren and great grandchildren had a party with their granny.
Everyone in her area and beyond wish Katie a very happy birthday and many more years of good health.
