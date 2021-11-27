Laois village gears up for the school tractor run fundraiser

Tractors set for December spin
The annual Clough tractor run will take place on Sunday December 5th in aid of Clough National School.
The proceeds will go towards teaching IT Skills to Students from 1st to 6th class Their is a huge cost to recruit so all support will be appreciated
The organisers hope to see you all there at the run which gets underway at 12.30pm.
The entry fee is €20 which includes entry into a free draw.
