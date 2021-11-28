Laois children celebrate singing with Ed Sheeran on Late Late Toy Show

It's not every day that you get to sing with Ed Sheeran but that's what happened to four lucky Laois children who appeared on the Late Late Toy Show with the 'Toy Show Choir'.

The singer with Irish roots, made surprise appearance on the show where he joined the choir, which was made up of children who benefited from funds raised from the 2020 Toy Show Appeal.

Among them were four children from the four children who attend the Portlaoise Family Resource Centre.

"Our children singing with Ed Sheeran . They did us proud. We'll done to you all, we are so proud of you all," said a post from the Portlaoise Centre afterwards. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

After his performance he spoke to Ryan about his "fantastic" backing singers, before revealing that one of the younger members of the choir had told him backstage that he isn't a fan of his hit single Bad Habits, which earned a huge laugh.

This happened to be one of the straight talking Laois children.

The Toy Show Appeal raised more than €5 million this year.

The Portlaoise Family Resource Centre received €30,718.00 from the 2020 fund to help develop a Stepping Stones To Resilience Initiative. The initiative is delivered through a stepping stone design based on age/ ability, supporting personal develop, building resilience through creative engagement and learning.

The funding enables art and play therapy sessions for children and young people, music, dance and art for babies 0-4 years old and children aged 5-12 and run other creative programmes to develop life skills and resilience.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal aims to help a range of children’s charities and causes around Ireland, to be managed on RTÉ’s behalf by The Community Foundation for Ireland www.communityfoundation.ie.