Laois urged to turns purple for people with disabilities #purplelights2021

Laois County Council has backed the message to urge Laois people to go purple as part of the global International Day of Persons with Disabilities On December 3.

This year's theme, 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,' will put the spotlights on people with disabilities who lead and participate.

"Every organisation and community has them. Those that step up, the leaders. Just as important are those that participate: as part of disability groups in companies and communities all over Ireland or as inclusion or access officers. Are you in an Access Group, a PPN or do you lead on inclusion in your organisation?

"We want a big purple spotlight on you this December 3rd, UN Day for Persons with Disabilities, IDPWD. Because this year’s theme is: Get your frame here https://bit.ly/3DtWOEg

“Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,” says the council.