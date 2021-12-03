Search

03 Dec 2021

Super Laois student gets scholarship boost from Limerick college

Super Laois student gets scholarship boost from Limerick college

Laura Devoy with Prof Niamh Hourigan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, MIC Limerick. Pic. Brian Arthur

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The hard work put in by Laois student from Stradbally who did her Leaving Cert in Portlaoise has really paid off.

Laura Devoy from Stradbally recently received an Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship to the Bachelor of Education (Primary Teaching) programme at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in Limerick.

The scholarship, valued at €2,000, was awarded on the basis of high-level CAO points obtained in the Leaving Certificate Examination.

Laura, who attended Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, received an impressive 613 points in her LC exams.

Prof Niamh Hourigan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, MIC, officially presented the award to Laura recently.

MIC offers a range of financial initiatives for incoming students such as Entrance Scholarship of which there are up to 50 offered per annum, CAO Concession Schemes, Sports Scholarships and various other bursaries.

Further information available on www.mic.ie/scholarships

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media