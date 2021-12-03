Super Laois student gets scholarship boost from Limerick college

Laura Devoy with Prof Niamh Hourigan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, MIC Limerick. Pic. Brian Arthur
The hard work put in by Laois student from Stradbally who did her Leaving Cert in Portlaoise has really paid off.
Laura Devoy from Stradbally recently received an Undergraduate Entrance Scholarship to the Bachelor of Education (Primary Teaching) programme at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) in Limerick.
The scholarship, valued at €2,000, was awarded on the basis of high-level CAO points obtained in the Leaving Certificate Examination.
Laura, who attended Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, received an impressive 613 points in her LC exams.
Prof Niamh Hourigan, Vice President of Academic Affairs, MIC, officially presented the award to Laura recently.
MIC offers a range of financial initiatives for incoming students such as Entrance Scholarship of which there are up to 50 offered per annum, CAO Concession Schemes, Sports Scholarships and various other bursaries.
Further information available on www.mic.ie/scholarships
