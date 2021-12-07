Laois Gardaí recruit Dan Donoher into the Little Blue Heroes #doitfordan

Newly attested Little Blue Heroes Honorary Garda Dan Donoher was presented with his new uniform in time for Christmas.

Garda Fergus Crowe of the Community Policing Unit in Portlaoise was on hand to enlist the little Laois boy to the corps of brave children around Ireland.

"We can’t wait to welcome Dan to the station party. Thank you to Dan, Aisling, Niall and baby Sophie for bringing a smile to our faces on a cold December afternoon," said the Laois Offaly Gardaí.

Dan continues to defy his debilitating condition SMA Type 1. It is more than a year since #DoItForDan spurred Ireland into raising €3.3 million for Dan's care during lockdown.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers (no paid staff) made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness. The name ‘Little Blue Heroes’ came about when we found that the vast amount of the children we support have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles, Garda units, etc.

This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an Honorary Garda and become part of the Garda family. As heroes to us with the battles they face, these children have become our Little Blue Heroes.