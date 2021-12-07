Search

07 Dec 2021

Laois Gardaí recruit Dan Donoher into the Little Blue Heroes #doitfordan

Laois Gardaí recruit Dan Donoher into the Little Blue Heroes #doitfordan

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Newly attested Little Blue Heroes Honorary Garda Dan Donoher was presented with his new uniform in time for Christmas.

Garda Fergus Crowe of the Community Policing Unit in Portlaoise was on hand to enlist the little Laois boy to the corps of brave children around Ireland.

"We can’t wait to welcome Dan to the station party. Thank you to Dan, Aisling, Niall and baby Sophie for bringing a smile to our faces on a cold December afternoon," said the Laois Offaly Gardaí.

Dan continues to defy his debilitating condition SMA Type 1. It is more than a year since #DoItForDan spurred Ireland into raising €3.3 million for Dan's care during lockdown.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers (no paid staff) made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness. The name ‘Little Blue Heroes’ came about when we found that the vast amount of the children we support have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles, Garda units, etc.

This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an Honorary Garda and become part of the Garda family. As heroes to us with the battles they face, these children have become our Little Blue Heroes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media