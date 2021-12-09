Laois churches asked to ring bells for Covid-19 hope and solidarity on 'Rose Sunday'

Bishop Denis Nulty in SS Peter & Paul's Church Portlaoise - the biggest church in his diocese
Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty is calling on parishes in Laois and four other counties in the large Catholic diocese to ring their church bells on Rose Sunday as a symbol of hope during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bishop Denis said: "I am inviting all our parishes in Kildare and Leighlin and Ossory Dioceses to ring their church bells at 9am on Gaudete Sunday (December 12th) as a sign of prayerful hope, solidarity and encouragement for those who continue to suffer and struggle as the pandemic continues."
Gaudete Sunday, is the third Sunday of Advent. The word 'gaudete' takes its name from the Latin word for 'rejoice'. On Gaudete Sunday, priests may wear rose-coloured vestments instead of the traditional violet colour associated with Advent.
Therefore, Gaudete Sunday is also known as 'Rose Sunday'.
Kildare and Leighlin takes in large parts of Laois, Kildare, Carlow and includes parts of Offaly and Wicklow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.