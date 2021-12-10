Rathdowney health centre upgrade among investments highlighted in 'expanding' Laois town

Upgrade work is underway at the Rathdowney health centre is among a list of investments deservedly being put into the Laois town, according to Sean Fleming TD.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance highlighted a number of projects but began with the work on the HSE run centre. He said the significant work includes the provision of wheelchair access, improvement to the footpaths and other safety measures.

"I want to thank the HSE for approving the funding for these works and I have spoken to the workers on the site who say that the construction works are at an advanced stage. These works will be of benefit to everybody who uses this busy health centre. Well done all round," he said.

Minister Fleming outlined the list of other projects in the south Laois town including the €100,000 grant to Laois County Council to work with the people in Rathdowney to draw up a plan to revitalise the centre of Rathdowney.

"I am calling on all involved to work on this plan straightaway so that further funding can be drawn down to implement the plan when it is completed," he said.

Minister Fleming also referenced a major capital grant for Dawn Meats in Rathdowney for improvement works to be carried out in the processing and marketing of their products, which includes major improvements to refrigeration facilities and other works in the plant in the town.

He said work on improving the street surface and markings at the bottom of the square and out through Ossory Street and Pound Street have recently been completed and is an "excellent job".

He added that it’s good to see the roof replacement works on the library in Rathdowney have recently been completed and it will make this facility better for all who use it locally.

He said resurfacing on the Errill Road has been very beneficial to all who use this busy road.

"Rathdowney is an expanding town and it is only right that extra resources be provided to improve services and the quality of life for everybody in the area.

"As Minister of State in Co Laois I am pleased that the Government has provided funding for all of these projects in the town which is being delivered through various State Agencies and Bodies including: Laois County Council, Department of Agriculture and the HSE," concluded the Fianna Fáil TD.