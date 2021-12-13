Hooves 4 Hospice welcomes €1m for new Midlands unit

The Hooves 4 Hospice fundraising project has reacted positively to the announcement by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, that €1million is to be allocated to progress the development of the proposed Midland Regional Hospice.

Project Chairperson, Pat Lalor stated that the Minister will long be remembered as the politician who broke the deadlock that, up until now, has prevented the proposed Midland Regional Hospice to move to the important next stage of becoming a live project. Mr Lalor said “we can now, at long last, look forward to a day in the not too distant future when the people of the Midlands will have their inpatient and outreach palliative care needs met locally.

“An important milestone has been passed at long last and that will strengthen the resolve of all of us working towards the goal of having the services of a Level3 hospice located in our region. I feel confident that the incredible generosity shown by farmers and many others will continue now that we are all dealing with a live project that will soon, we expect, result in us having in our region the newest and modern Level3 hospice in Ireland. God speed that day,” he said.

Mr Des O’Flynn Chief Officer, HSE Midlands Louth Meath to-day welcomed the funding for the palliative care and end-of-life care as a significant boost.

He said the HSE would proceed to establishing a Regional Hospice Implementative Group and will be communicating with Hospice groups in the Midlands with a view to meeting early in the New Year.

“The HSE wish to thank the Irish Hospice Foundation, the Midlands Hospice Groups and the farming community through the Hooves4Hospice Project for their support towards the provision of a Regional Hospice for the Midlands,” he added.

Full details of the Hooves 4 Hospice project can be viewed at www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie