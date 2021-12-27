Emo Court to be a whole lot more welcoming to visitors next spring

The new car park at Emo Court is set to be open for the the lovely Laois estate begins to bloom again in the the spring of 2022.

Laois Minister of State Seán Fleming has received an official update on the project in correspondence from his ministerial colleague Patrick O'Donovan who oversees the Office of Public works.

"The new car park being installed represents an OPW investment of €570,000 and is due to open in April 2022. It will have a stone chip finish and will include 173 car spaces, eight universal access parking spaces, eight future electric vehicle charging spaces and 4 bus parking spaces.

"This new car park will greatly improve safety at the site for staff and visitors and will enhance the presentation of the site," said the letter sent in December by Minister O'Donovan.

Laois Offaly TD, Seán Fleming welcomed the update.

"I look forward to the new car parking facilities early next year and the works being completed on the House," he said.

The TD also welcomed other work at Laois estate such as the €2 million upgrade of the house.

"All in all, this represents a substantial level of current investment and future plans by the Government for Emo Court which is so important from a historical , community and tourism potential point of view," said Minister Fleming.

The new car park will involve a change in access to the grounds for the public who will no longer be use the road that almost leads up to the front door of the mansion.

At present a small gravel surface facility is the only official area available for parking. The fields to the right of the house are used as overflow.