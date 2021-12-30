Search

30 Dec 2021

Laois New Year's Day charity walk switch to virtual due to bereavement and Covid-19

The Timahoe New Year's Day walk is one of the big fundraisers for the Irish Wheelchair Association services in Laois. Pictured is Johnny Dalton and the McDonald Family who led the walk in 2019.

Conor Ganly

The organisers of what would have been the first every John Dalton Memorial New Year's Day Walk in Timahoe have decided to switch it to a virtual event.

The decision was announced on social media on Thursday, December 30. The Dalton family explained the reasons for the move.

"Out of respect for the sad passing of a neighbour and friend from the village and due to the continued surge of Covid, our New Years Day Walk will become a VIRTUAL event on January 1, 2022.

"We encourage everyone to start the new year with your best foot forward and do your own walk or run in memory of someone you have lost and dearly miss. Start 2022 in strength and knowledge you're not alone in the journey and family, friends and community will get you through. The Dalton family wish to thank everyone for their kind support this year.

"A scaled back version of the walk will be undertaken by the Dalton family following mass on Sunday, January 2 and all donations received will be given to the local branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association," the said.

They thanked all who kindly donated to the walk virtually. More than €1,500 had been raised by Thursday evening December 30.

For those who would still like to donate, here is the link https://gofund.me/89bf3aa3

Johnny started the charity walk event and ran it for almost 20 years before his untimely passing in 2021. The Irish Wheelchair Association was charity dear to his heart and a fantastic community event for the people of Timahoe and surrounding parishes.

