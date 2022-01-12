Award winning Laois creative football writer

Well to Matty Doyle, Youthreach, Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre who won the centre's 2021 Creative Writing Competition with his poem entitled Football.
In his poem Matty captures the energy both on and off the pitch at a football game.
Pictured are Lisa McEvoy, Centre Manager, Portlaoise FETC, Matty Doyle and Anne Malone, Youthreach Co-ordinator.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.