Portlaoise Youtreach does its bit for the homeless

Staff and learners from Portlaoise Youthreach, LOETB had a very successful collection for Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH) again this year.
Pictured with some of the items collected are Anne Malone, Youthreach Co-ordinator, Catherine Bennett from PATH also pictured Giovanni Esposito and Rebecca Nevin Youthreach students
