14 Jan 2022

Laois Covid-19 loss inspired farm memorial in Ballyfin

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

An environmental memorial to Laois farmer David Kerr features in the latest edition of RTÉ's popular farming show Ear to the Ground.

When David Kerr’s father George, passed away last January at the age of 90, like so many other grieving families at the height of the first lockdown, funerals and saying good-bye to loved ones, became very difficult.

It was in his father’s memory that with the help of friends and neighbours, that David, who describes himself as a farmer and mental health advocate, decided to turn a corner of a field into a wildlife habitat.

Presenter Darragh Mc Cullough travelled to Ballyfin went to see what David was doing, and to learn more about what started out life as a small pond, ended up as a lake.

"I'm not sure what he'd say but he'd certainly smile," David told Darragh on the programme. Broadcast details below tweet.

The latest episode of Ear to the Ground was broadcast on Thursday, January 13 on RTÉ One and will be repeated on Sunday, January 16 at 1.10pm after the Met Éireann weekly farming forecast.

 

