Laois gave thousands of boxes of hope this Christmas

Team Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal.
More than 4,000 children enjoyed a brighter Christmas in Eastern Europe thanks to the efforts of the people of Laois.
This year’s Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal was a great success despite all the restrictions. A total of 4619 shoeboxes were sent from County Laois to deserving children in the Ukraine and Armenia. This was a great effort by everyone concerned.
Of those 285 of those shoeboxes came from the Borris-in-Ossory, Killasmeestia and Ballaghmore area. The schools involved were Killadooley National School, St. Josephs National School, Borris-in-Ossory, Sli Dala Gaelscoil, Ballaghmore and Roscomroe National School, also Borris-in-Ossory ICA Guild as well as many individual contributions of cash and articles to fill the shoeboxes.
Thanks were extended by the organisers to all who contributed in any way to this great achievement – those who filled shoeboxes, those who donated toys, clothing and other items and those who gave cash donations.
