16 Jan 2022

Internet safety for children and teens the focus of Laois workshops for parents

Laois Libraries hosting the event

Internet safety for children and teens the focus of Laois workshops for parents

Conor Ganly

16 Jan 2022

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Parents who are looking for help in trying to keep their children safe when online can avail of two upcoming events hosted by Laois Libraries.

Empowering and Protecting Children Online run by CyberSafeKids is the first event. The webinar is described as a comprehensive overview for parents and carers of children aged 8-13.

The library service says that with Safer Internet Day approaching, CyberSafeKids will hold an information session on empowering and protecting children online.

"This free webinar will offer a general overview of online safety for children, and the main factors to consider around social media, gaming and the online world. Areas of focus include popular apps and protecting privacy, elements of risk, digital wellbeing and critical thinking. The webinar will offer practical advice and useful resources," says Laois Libraries.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday, January 25 at 7pm. Places are limited, so booking is essential. To book a place contact Portlaoise Library on 057 86 22333 or portlaoiselibrary@laoiscoco.ie  

The second webinar is called Digital Wellbeing and Online Safety for Young People is also run by with CyberSafeKids. It aims to give a comprehensive overview for parents and carers of teenagers.

"Whether we like it or not, being online is part of life, particularly for teenagers. This information session aims to raise awareness of what young people are doing online, and the associated risks and safeguards. We provide information and guidance on platforms teenagers are using, digital literacy and wellbeing, and the inherent risks of being online: oversharing and privacy, cyberbullying, sexting, grooming and digital footprint. This webinar is free, but places are limited, so booking is essential," say the organisers.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday, February 1 at 7 pm. Places are also limited, so booking is essential. To book a place contact Portlaoise Library on 057 86 22333 or portlaoiselibrary@laoiscoco.ie  

Established in 2015, CyberSafeKids is an Irish registered charity which works to empower children, parents and teachers to navigate the online world in a safe and responsible manner.

