Learn how to make the most of your smartphone with the help of Laois Libraries

Laois Libraries is hosting a new training course aimed at being a beginners guide to help people stay connected by improving digital skills when using computers, smartphones or tablets.

The services says this course will take place in the Portlaoise Library over six weeks for about 1.5 - 2 hrs per week, starting on Thursday, January 27 1.30pm.

"This course is designed to help learners develop their knowledge and skills to enable them to stay connected with friends and family worldwide through the use of a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet. Keep up to date with what is happening in the world around you and build confidence and independence by learning where to access information online.

"The outcome will enable greater confidence in using your smartphone/tablet/mobile device. Connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or using your mobile data, send and receive emails, video call and online chat using social apps such as WhatsApp and browse the internet to research information on sites such as Citizens Information, Library online resources, shop, bank and motor tax online," says Portlaoise Library.

To book a place contact Portlaoise Library on 057 86 22333 or portlaoiselibrary@laoiscoco.ie