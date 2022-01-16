Search

17 Jan 2022

Learn how to make the most of your smartphone with the help of Laois Libraries

smartphone

Some of us just can't seem to leave our phones down while others would love some help to just get a handle on them

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Jan 2022

Laois Libraries is hosting a new training course aimed at being a beginners guide to help people stay connected by improving digital skills when using computers, smartphones or tablets.

The services says this course will take place in the Portlaoise Library over six weeks for about 1.5 - 2 hrs per week, starting on Thursday, January 27 1.30pm.

"This course is designed to help learners develop their knowledge and skills to enable them to stay connected with friends and family worldwide through the use of a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet. Keep up to date with what is happening in the world around you and build confidence and independence by learning where to access information online. 

"The outcome will enable greater confidence in using your smartphone/tablet/mobile device. Connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or using your mobile data, send and receive emails, video call and online chat using social apps such as WhatsApp and browse the internet to research information on sites such as Citizens Information, Library online resources, shop, bank and motor tax online," says Portlaoise Library. 

To book a place contact Portlaoise Library on 057 86 22333 or portlaoiselibrary@laoiscoco.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media