Laois council to help conserve 'very important' historic churches

Laois County Council has invited bids from conservation experts for the contract to carry out work at two historic cemeteries.

The local authority has invited firms to tender for the work projects at Clonkeen Church, Abbeyleix and Rahin Church, Ballylinan.

Conservation engineering, archaeological and ecological work will be required at each site where historic masonry repairs are required.

The work will be carried out for Laois County Council, in partnership with local community groups at each location.

A nave and chancel Church south of Abbeyleix, Clonkeen is associated with St Fintan who was supposedly born in the area. The council says it is likely that a considerable amount of work will be required to conserve this site.

Rahin Medieval Church is located at the centre of Ballylinan Village. Dating back to the 14th Century, the council says it is vitally important link with the past. However, the local authority says church is now in poor condition and careful removal of ivy under supervision, followed by conservation of masonry by a specialist stonemason is required.

The council estimates that the budget for the contract is €20,000 – €30,000 ex VAT. It is hoped the work will be carried out in two phases during 2022.