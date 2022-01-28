Laois community gives green light for first St Patrick's Day celebration in many years

The busy community of Clonaslee in Laois is in the process of organising its first St Patrick's Day parade in many years.

While neighbouring towns and communities in Laois and Offaly have held celebrations on March 17, Clonaslee did not feature the annual celebration of the country's patron saint. This is set to change in 2022.

The organisers had hoped to hold a parade in 2020 but Covid-19 intervened. But the pandemic did not determination to put the community back on the St Patrick's Day Parade map.

They've now pushed the button on the plans that were in cold storage due to the virus. They want as many people in the community to get on board.

"Clonaslee St Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Thursday March 17 at 12 noon. More details to follow. Meetings will be held every week on Thursday evenings at 8 pm in Clonaslee Community Centre. We welcome anyone who would like to come on board," they say.

Applications to enter floats in the parade are also open.

"We will have floats for the following: Best Club/School Float; Most Entertaining Float; Best Vintage; Most Original Float;

Best Dressed Dog," say the organisers.

Any local organisations or clubs wishing to put in a float into the Parade can private message on the Facebook page or by contacting Brendan 087-967-5054 or Ronan 085-148-2296. T

here is no entry fee to enter a float but if anyone would like to give a donation they are most welcome. Each club or school can make up their float on any theme of their choice.