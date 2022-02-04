Search

05 Feb 2022

Vital volunteerism to be honoured at 2021 Community & Voluntary Awards

Laois County Council and Laois PPN delighted to host the awards

Launch of the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2021

Conor Ganly

04 Feb 2022 8:53 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The work of volunteers in communities across the length and breath of Laois is set to celebrated at the 2021 Community & Voluntary Awards.

Laois people have continued to show that community work matters and is vital despite the extremely challenging circumstances posed by Covid-19.

Laois County Council in partnership with Laois Public Participation Network say they are delighted to announce the hold of the 2021 Community & Voluntary Awards. 

The recently established Laois Volunteer Centre has come on board this year to sponsor a special Covid-19 award. The Leinster Express is also honoured to be involved as media partner.

The event will be will be streamed live on Friday, February 11 from 6:30pm. Once again, the awards will be shown online with each category being broadcast at different times throughout the evening. 

The Awards will be available to view on Laois County Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages, and Laois County Council’s website newsfeed.

The Chief Executive of Laois County Council, Mr John Mulholland said: “This has been another tough year for everyone in our community and beyond, but the awards show how you have triumphed in the face of adversity.”

With the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Conor Bergin added: “The nominees represent many groups, organisations and individuals throughout the county, all of whom freely give of their time and efforts, and use their own unique talents, skills and commitment to make Laois a better place in which to live in, work and visit.” 

The Awards will be announced as follows:

Introduction 6:30p.m.

Arts, Culture & Heritage Award 7:00p.m.

Healthy & Active Community Award 7:15p.m.

Children & Youth Award 7:30p.m.

Environment Award 7:45p.m.

Social Inclusion Award 8:00p.m.

Age Friendly Award 8:15p.m.

Volunteer Laois – COVID19 Community Response Award 8:30p.m.

Unsung Hero Award 9:00p.m.

While watching the event, don’t forget to tweet using the hashtag #laoisawards. 

The organisers conclude: "We look forward to celebrating the awards with you!"

