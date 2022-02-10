Search

10 Feb 2022

Big final push needed to get new Laois community playground over the line

Call out for help to ensure it opens on time

Volunteer tree planters needed at new Laois community playground

The completed new playground in Ballinakill, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

10 Feb 2022 7:53 PM

The development of a new playground in Ballinakill is on the homestretch but a shout out has gone out to local people to volunteer to put the final touches to the project.

Ballinakill's new playground is completed and is scheduled to open in March, once the ground has settled and dried. 

The Ballinakill Community Development Association has appealed for more local people to help with the planting on Saturday, February 12.

"The playground equipment is installed but we have some landscaping work to do. Laois County Council is providing hedging but we must do the planting.

"We know that Saturday is a busy family day but we would appreciate any help you could give.

"We hope to open officially in March but will have to have the planting and some groundswork done if we are to reach this target. We will be working from 11am - 4pm. Please let any member of our committee know if you are available or feel free to drop down.

"Please bring a planting tool. Thank you in advance, Ann, Aoife. Bernie, Decie, Ger, Joan, Kathleen, Liz, Paddy, Rosie & Sandra," the association said. 

