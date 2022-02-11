The ward in the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Arts, Culture and Heritage award recognises groups and organisations who enhance their local areas, by conserving, protecting and promoting the Arts, Culture and Heritage of their local community through collective creative activities.

The nominees in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category were:

Mountrath Youth Theatre

Kilabban Monastery Restoration Committee

Yarn Bombing Mountmellick

Spink Comhaltas

Colonel James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society

Mountrath Christmas Lights

The Runner-up in this category was: Mountrath Youth Theatre

The Winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards 2021 in the Arts, Culture & Heritage Category was: the Colonel James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society

The judge said the Colonel James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Society, captured the ethos of this exceptional Irishman who achieved the impossible dream.

"The groups creativity and forward thinking in documenting this aviation journey for this and future generations to enjoy is a testament to their involvement and commitment in preserving this unique magnificent story of the first East-West transatlantic Flight, which is now recognised as one of the most difficult flights," said the citation.

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.