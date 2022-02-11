Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Laois Volunteer Centre Covid-19 Community Response Award

The Laois Volunteer Centre Covid-19 Community Response Award is a special category added to the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards for 2021.

This new award category was created to recognise and celebrate local groups, organisations and clubs who have worked voluntarily with people in their community and/or county during the pandemic to provide essential services to those in need of assistance.

The nominees in the COVID-19 Community Response Award category were:

Order of Malta Portlaoise

MakePort Maker Space

PATH - Portlaoise action to homelessness

The Runner-up in this category was: PATH

The winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Award 2021 in the Covid-19 Community Response Category was: Order of MALTA Portlaoise

"This group were extremely busy during the last 18 months. They provided a safe transport for people to and from respite or hospital appointments. They organised grocery and medication pick up and drop off for the vulnerable. They also organised a Bakeathon for frontline staff and delivered the baked goods to hospitals, Garda stations, Ambulance stations around the county.

The judge was very impressed saying, “It is so inspiring to see such great work taking place.”

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.