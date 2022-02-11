Search

11 Feb 2022

Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Laois Volunteer Centre Covid-19 Community Response Award

Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Arts, Culture and Heritage award

Portlaoise Order of Malta in action during the pandemic

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

11 Feb 2022 9:58 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois Volunteer Centre Covid-19 Community Response Award is a special category added to the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards for 2021.

This new award category was created to recognise and celebrate local groups, organisations and clubs who have worked voluntarily with people in their community and/or county during the pandemic to provide essential services to those in need of assistance.

The nominees in the COVID-19 Community Response Award category were:

  • Order of Malta Portlaoise
  • MakePort Maker Space
  • PATH - Portlaoise action to homelessness

The Runner-up in this category was: PATH

The winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Award 2021 in the Covid-19 Community Response Category was: Order of MALTA Portlaoise

"This group were extremely busy during the last 18 months. They provided a safe transport for people to and from respite or hospital appointments. They organised grocery and medication pick up and drop off for the vulnerable. They also organised a Bakeathon for frontline staff and delivered the baked goods to hospitals, Garda stations, Ambulance stations around the county.

The judge was very impressed saying, “It is so inspiring to see such great work taking place.”

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media