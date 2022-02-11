Participants and organisers of the Annual Community and Voluntary Awards Ceremony 2021 in Laois widely praised

The work of the participants, organisers and winners of the annual Laois Community and Voluntary Awards Ceremony 2021 was widely acknowledged this evening at the online event.

In his comments, Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin noted “the incredible contribution made by the community and voluntary sector in Co Laois.

“The awards nominees represent many groups, organisations and individuals throughout the county, all of whom freely give of their time and efforts, and use their own unique talents, skills and commitment to make Laois a better place in which to live in, work and visit.

“I would like to acknowledge the creation of a new award, the COVID-19 Community Response Awards which is brought to you in conjunction with Laois Volunteer Centre. I would also like to thank the Leinster Express as the official media partner of the Awards.

“Finally, my congratulations and thanks to you all for the work you have carried out in your various areas of work in the community,” said Cathaoirleach Bergin. MORE BELOW

Mr. John Mulholland, CEO Laois County Council said that the Awards had shown how volunteers triumphed in the face of adversity.

“I’d like to acknowledge, on behalf of the members of Laois County Council, the continued support of our long-standing awards partner, Laois Public Participation Network, and special word of thanks to Laois Volunteer Centre for sponsoring a brand-new award, the COVID-19 Community Response Award,” said Mr Mulholland

“I would also like to thank our official media partner, The Leinster Express, for their continued support and promotion of the awards.

“In addition, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the judges who took the time to carefully go through all the applications and select the winners. The feedback from each one of them has been incredible and shows just how deserving all the nominees are this year.

“Finally, I would like to congratulate all our nominees, runners up and winner. I wish you well in your work and I hope that Laois County Council can work with you all in the future, to create a better and vibrant County Laois,” concluded Mr Mulholland. MORE BELOW

Speaking on behalf of Laois PPN, Paddy Buggy said that they were delighted to celebrate the community groups and their volunteers

“Our Communities are truly the backbone of our society. At the heart of this is our community groups and their volunteers, people who give freely of their time to improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Mr Buggy.

“The strong and vibrant community spirit of Laois is reflected in the nominations received for this year’s awards. Throughout Covid 19 Community Groups have been a shining light and shown true resilience.

“Laois PPN welcome the introduction of a new award this year, the COVID-19 Community Response Award, which is sponsored by Laois Volunteer Centre. Laois PPN would like to thank the Leinster Express as the official media partner of the awards.

“Laois PPN wish to congratulate all the nominees, runners up and winners in each category of this year’s Community and Voluntary Awards,” he said. more below

Caitriona Ryan, Manager of the Laois Volunteer Centre, said the Centre was honoured and privileged to be involved in the 12th Awards Ceremony.

“We are a nation of generous people and as a country frequently score high points in the World Giving Index,” noted Ms Ryan.

“A lot of the work of volunteers goes unnoticed, a lot of work is done quietly and discreetly without attention by the wider public or fanfare of any kind.

“All volunteers donate their time and expertise because they want to help other people. They want to make their communities stronger and happier. They want to make a difference, to give something back,” she stated.

Pat Somers, Editor, Leinster Express congratulated all who had received an award.

“The Laois Community and Voluntary Awards are a fitting acknowledgement of the work that takes places in communities across the county day in and day out. Be it groups or individuals this work is a vital building block in our county, whose value cannot be underestimated.

“People and groups who give of their time freely and voluntarily are the lifeblood of our county and community. They make where we live and work a better place for everyone.

“They are the real stories of our county and the Leinster Express is delighted to be associated with them.”