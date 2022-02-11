Search

11 Feb 2022

Laois Community & Voluntary Awards Healthy & Active Community award

Teach Tom, winner of the Healthy & Active Community award

Leinster Express Reporter

11 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois Community and Voluntary Awards Healthy and Active Community award recognises groups and organisations that encourage a healthy community by promoting positive environments and initiatives that support and encourage physical activity, healthy lifestyles and a sense of community connection.

The nominees were:

  • Portlaoise Gaelic for Mothers and Others
  • Portlaoise Musical Society
  • Teac Tom – The Thomas Hayes Trust
  • Ballacolla Tidy Towns
  • Killeshin Waterworks Committee
  • Killeshin Community First Responders
  • Borris-in-Ossory Community Development Association

The Runner-up in this category was: Portlaoise Musical Society

The Winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Award 2021 in the Healthy & Active Community Category was: Teac Tom – The Thomas Hayes Trust.

Congratulations!

The judge for this category is Muriel Tobin, Waterford PPN who gave the following citation.

"Teac Tom have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to filling a huge gap in supporting and raising awareness tackling Mental Health in the local and wider community, particularly in early intervention and immediate support.

"This is a service that should be replicated nationally. Their work with the wider community, schools and businesses can only strengthen them going forward in reaching all demographics in their communities.

"Well done to Teac Tom – The Thomas Hayes Project for taking action and providing this vital service," the judge said.

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.

