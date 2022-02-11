Search

11 Feb 2022

Winner annnounced in Age Friendly category of Laois Community & Voluntary Awards

Winner annnounced in Age Friendly category of Laois Community & Voluntary Awards

Portarlington Social Services

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

11 Feb 2022 9:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Age Friendly Award recognises those Groups and Organisations who help to create an inclusive, equitable society in which older people can live full, active, valued and healthy lives.  

The nominees in this category were:

  • Portarlington Social Services
  • Portlaoise Active Retirement

The Runner-up in this category was: Portlaoise Active Retirement

The Winner of the Laois Community & Voluntary Award 2021 in the Age Friendly Category was: Portarlington Social Services

During 2020 and 2021 Portarlington Social Services never missed one day delivering meals. In 2020 they cooked and delivered up to 10,000 meals. Their weekly seniors Bingo returned in September on Wednesday nights.

Christmas dinner for over 40 people takes place every year in their Centre. The judge was very impressed with the commitment to the most vulnerable in our society and added that Portarlington Social Services represents a very deserving winner, keep up the good work.

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.

